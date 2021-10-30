University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Claire Continuing Education/UW Extended Campus connects people with possibilities by providing degrees and certificates for working adults, professional and workforce development, community programs and resources for business.

Talent Management and Succession Planning

Nov. 4 and 5, online

Turnover can be a big waste of resources. This elective course will teach you to better understand competencies for positions, so when hiring and developing employees you are focusing on the skill sets that are critical to your organization.

Effective Presentation Techniques

Nov. 11 and 12, online

We’ve all heard that the fear of public speaking is the No. 1 fear for many people. However, being able to present your ideas, one-on-one or to a group, is important to achieving professional success.

Employee Evaluation and Performance Management

Nov. 18 and 19, online

Are you doing a good job? In this online course, learn how providing consistent, effective performance feedback to your employees is beneficial for everyone involved.

Creativity and Resiliency for Compassionate Care

Nov. 19, online

In this interactive program, care providers will learn how to create their own method of self care by exploring creative therapy methods. This program is open to all care providers, not just those who consider themselves creative.

Building Resilient Virtual Teams

Nov. 30-Dec. 14, online

According to research firm Gartner, remote workers will represent 35% of all employees worldwide by the end of 2021, compared to 17% in 2019. As remote work grows, how we approach employee communication and team engagement will change.

