On Tuesday, Barron County health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 in the county. A previously diagnosed person who had been isolating at home is now in the hospital.

As of Tuesday, five positive cases are currently isolating at home and one case is currently in the hospital.

Two other cases had been hospitalized, but it was announced Monday that one had recovered and the other was now isolating at home.

Barron County has had 21 coronavirus cases. Sixteen people have recovered and no one has died.

The statewide number of reported cases is trending downward, and the percentage of positive cases to total tests on Tuesday was 1.9%.

The total number of negative tests administered in the state is 347,210, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is at 21,308, with 14,583 of those cases having recovered. 

The number of deaths in the state is 661. 

 

