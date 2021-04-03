St. Croix Festival Theatre out of St. Croix Falls is presenting Round Two of its virtual One Minute Play Festival.
All new theatrical content will be aired as a number of the theatre's staff and collaborative performers read new scripts from writers near and far. They can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZhmyfuz84Q.
"From Texas to California to St. Croix Falls, we're thrilled to present the new writings of these playwrights dramatically!" the theatre said.
The production is edited by Brooke Smith
Featured writers are Gail Sosinsky, Eric Sterling, Traci Ledford (based on an idea by Ashlan Morgan), Jeff Weber, Yvette Viets Flaten, Michael Bauer, Stephen Taft, Karl Wicklund, Ryan Stevens, Brooke Smith, David Kepner, Tommy Spears
Featured performers are Corey Drennon, Freddie Powers, Rebecca Shrom, Ryan Stevens, Jason Richards, Brooke Smith, Isaac Bont, Scott Murdock, Megan Hanks.
