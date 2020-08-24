Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Treadwell

MADISON – Attorney General Josh Kaul issued the following the statement on August 23 following the death of Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard "Rick" Treadwell, 61, thought to be the first officer to die from coronavirus contracted while on the job:

“Today we mourn the death of Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Treadwell. All of Wisconsin law enforcement stands beside Rick’s family, friends, and coworkers at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

"As a training deputy, Rick was able to impact each new generation of sheriff’s deputy in Dane County. This important and honorable public service made communities in Wisconsin safer, and the legacy of his service will continue through the work of the many deputies he trained.”

According to the sheriff's office on its Facebook posting concerning the Treadwell's death: "Deputy Treadwell was sworn in as deputy sheriff on May 8, 1995. He was promoted to the rank of DIII-Training Deputy on April 23, 2000. Deputy Treadwell was a dedicated valued member of our training team. Among his many areas of expertise, Rick was a Recruiter, EVOC Instructor, Firearms Instructor and CPR Instructor. He also instructed at the DCSO Jail Academy and Law Enforcement Academy."

