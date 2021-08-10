Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN BAYFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN AND NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTIES... At 1139 AM CDT,a strong thunderstorm was 6 miles southeast of Wascott, or 12 miles northwest of Hayward, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near... Seeley around 1155 AM CDT. Cable around 1205 PM CDT. Drummond around 1210 PM CDT. Namekagon Lake around 1215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Totagatic Lake, Lost Land Lake, Middle Eau Claire Lake, Teal Lake, Spider Lake In Sawyer County, Nelson Lake, Ghost Lake, Totagatic Flowage, Mason and Stanberry. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard-topped vehicle.