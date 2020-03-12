SPOONER– Maple Ridge Care Center is restricting social visits to the nursing home, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“The current COVID-19 outbreak situation means that it is critical that we take every precaution possible,” the nursing home said on Wednesday, March 11. “We must prevent this virus from entering our center. Protecting our residents' health and safety is our top priority.
“The CDC has done a careful review of the death rate in the elderly, especially those with dementia or chronic diseases,” Maple Ridge said. “Experts are recommending we take action to limit individuals from entering our building and to ensure sick employees stay home.”
People who “absolutely need to visit” must enter the main doors at 510 First Street, be screened by a nursing team, and sanitize their hands before visiting.
Admittance will be denied to those who have a fever, sore throat, cough, or new shortness or breath, or who have traveled internationally within the prior 14 days to areas where COVID-19 was confirmed.
Maple Ridge recounts statistics that show a high mortality rate among the elderly exposed to the virus:
> Fifteen percent of those over age 80 in China.
> For those over 80 in general, the World Health Organizations estimates the rate at 21.9%.
> Of the 50 in a Washington nursing home who tested positive, 19 had died as of March 9. “That is a high death rate,” Maple Ridge said.
The center also said past viral epidemics have shown that waiting to put preventative measures in place is not effective, and the spread is slowed when interactions are restricted and hands are washed frequently.
Anyone with further questions can contact Administrator Jenny Abernathy, 715.635.1415.
