Three new COVID-19 cases overnight between Thursday and Friday, Sept. 24-25, have pushed Washburn County past the 100 mark.
The total number of positive cases among Washburn County residents is at 101, with 90 of them recovered and 10 active.
Wisconsin as a whole is at 110,828 positive cases.
Area counties are at: Ashland, 90; Barron, 444; Bayfield, 96; Burnett, 172; Douglas, 417; Iron, 138; Polk, 236; Price, 73; Rusk, 59; and Sawyer, 202.
Eau Claire is at 1,776.
In Washburn County, as of September 25, six cases are rated as "probable," and 136 people are being monitored, which means tests are pending, they are close contacts of confirmed cases, they are symptomatic and are suspected to be positive but have not been tested, or they have traveled from a high-incident area.
The number of people who have tested negative is at 2,826.
The county's COVID-19 activity level based is rated at "high." That is based on a state Department of Health metric that measures the case change over the past two weeks per 100,000 people.
