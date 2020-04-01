Another 200 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day in Wisconsin, for a total of 1,550, data from the state Department of Health Services showed on Wednesday, April 1.
The state surpassed the 1,000 mark over the weekend.
The totals listed by the department do not include Barron County's first case, which was identified on Wednesday morning.
Twenty-six percent of the confirmed cases were hospitalized.
A total of 18,819 have tested negative in Wisconsin. In Washburn County, that number was 30; in Burnett, 30; in Douglas, 137; in Barron, 159; and in Sawyer, 40.
Eight more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 24. They were in Dane County (2, with 215 cases), Fond du Lac (2, with 24), Iron County (1, the county's sole confirmed case), Milwaukee County (11, with 780), Ozaukee County (3, with 46), Rock County (1, with 17), Sauk (2, with 14), Waukesha County (1, with 107), and Waupaca County (1, with two).
Fifty-eight percent of those who died were male, while just 48% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland, (1), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), and St. Croix County (6). Chippewa County has 10, and Eau Claire County has 12.
By age group, the confirmed cases have been:
> 10-19: 1%
> 20-29: 12%
> 30-39: 14%
> 40-49: 16%
>50-59: 19%
> 60-69: 20%
> 70-79: 11%
> 80-89: 5%
>90+: 1%
