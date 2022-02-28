Show

RICE LAKE – The Northwoods Figure Skating Club will be performing their annual Festival On Ice Saturday, March 5, at 1 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at the Rice Lake Hockey Rink.

The theme for this year’s program is “Going for the Gold,” a tribute to the Olympic spirit. Dozens of local skaters will take to the ice in a professionally choreographed figure skating show.

