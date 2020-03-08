MINONG– Northwood students will team up with two professional actors to present Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s original musical version of the classic tale of love and redemption “Beauty and the Beast.”
Performances are slated for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Northwood School in the Richards Auditorium.
“Beauty and the Beast,” with script and music by Daniel Nordquist and costume and set design by Deborah Pick, continues Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s tradition of presenting classic tales as they have never been done before.
The theatre’s professionals will co-direct the production and play the roles of Serafina, The Queen of the Gypsies, Papa, and The Beast.
Auditions will be held on Monday, March 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a rehearsal to follow after school. The local cast may include up to 75 students from second through 12th grade playing the roles of Beauty, her sisters and brothers, the Gypsies, the gargoyles, the madrigals, the roses, the servants, and the prince.
Students audition, rehearse, and perform in one week.
The roles may feature speaking, dancing, and/or singing. There are also opportunities for light and sound tech and for stage hands. Elementary and middle school students will need a signed permission slip to audition for the show.
Rehearsals will be on Monday from 3:30 to 5:30, Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 7:15 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 to noon. The After School Program will provide supervision and alternate activities for elementary and middle school students during rehearsal time.
The production is funded in partnership with the Northwood Education Foundation.
