MINONG– Northwood School’s Fab Lab has reopened to community members after being closed for more than 14 months because of the pandemic.
The public can use the digital fabrication laboratory’s laser engraver, vinyl cutter, six 3D printers, soldering equipment, robotics equipment, micro-controllers, general hand tools, welding equipment, woodworking equipment, laptops, and other audio visual equipment.
The lab is open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
The lab has been inspiring students since they returned to in-person learning in the fall.
“The kids were busy working all this past school year on a variety of projects: underwater ROVs, electric guitars, 3D modeled & printed ukuleles, etc.,” said Ben Sorensen, Northwood Fab Lab director. “There was a flurry of activity this past month as students were finishing their semester and year-long projects.
“Now it’s the community’s turn!” he said.
Sorensen, community member Tim Rainaldo, and student technician Gene Tylee will be on hand to help people work on their projects and learn about the software and equipment.
