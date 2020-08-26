Michelle Pixley Reichert, a 1982 graduate of Northwood High School, has become the president and CEO of Consolidated Nuclear Security.
She is the first woman to hold the position, and she is in charge of more than 5,000 employees.
Reichert will head both of the National Nuclear Security Administration production plants under CNS’s contract: the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Pantex Plant is the nation’s primary facility for the final assembly, dismantlement, and maintenance of nuclear weapons. Pantex is one of six production facilities in the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Nuclear Security Enterprise.
Y‑12 retrieves and stores nuclear materials, fuels the nation’s naval reactors, and performs complementary work for other government and private-sector entities.
She shares leadership responsibility with the president and chief executive officer with a focus on internal operations and improving safe, secure, zero defect delivery of the national security mission.
Previously, Reichert was the CNS deputy enterprise manager, where she oversaw integration activities across the two sites and communications with employees, stakeholders, and customers. Before that, she was the site manager at the Pantex Plant, where she oversaw daily operations to sustain a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.
She has 30 years of experience in Department of Energy conduct of operations environments. Her responsibilities have included deputy project management and senior leadership in environment, safety, and health; safeguards and security; emergency management; waste management; transportation; and manufacturing operations.
At Pantex as deputy general manager, Reichert provided leadership in all aspects of plant operations involving nuclear weapons, plutonium pit storage, high explosives, engineering, safety, security, emergency management, facilities management, quality, environmental protection, and general administration.
At Y-12, Reichert served as vice president of environment, safety and health. She was the interpretive authority for environment, safety and health; waste operations; human performance improvement; behavior based safety; and integrated safety management.
Also at Y-12, she managed enriched uranium metalworking, production and manufacturing compliance, and served as the program manager for modernization and as the operations manager of analytical chemistry.
Reichert holds a bachelor’s degree in biology/chemistry from Viterbo University in Wisconsin and a master’s in radiological engineering/health physics from the University of Florida.
