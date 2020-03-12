MINONG– The Northwood Evergreens boys basketball team has advanced to the WIAA Division 5 Sectional after earning three wins in Regional play.

Northwood topped the Frederic Vikings 54-41 in the opener in Minong on March 3. March 6, they defeated Hurley 46-44 at Hurley. On March 7 at Mellen, the Evergreens beat Mellen in another 2-point win, 68-66.

The Evergreens will play the D5 Sectional semi-final at Hayward at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, against Luck.

