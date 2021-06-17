The 2021 Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference will be held Friday, June 18, through an online format beginning at 9 a.m.
The conference, which has become one of the state’s premier lake conferences, includes a full day of presentations that will appeal to students, property owners, government ofﬁcials and Wisconsin lake lovers. The venue features a variety of presentations on aquatic plants and invasive species, interesting information on the geology of lakes, lakeshore wildlife and other topics that relate to Wisconsin lakes and lake health.
This year’s keynote speaker Cathy Techtmann will present, “Climate Change: Game Changer or Change the Game?” Her presentation will build awareness of how climate change is affecting species and habitats in and around our lakes, using evidence we can observe with science.
Techtmann is a professor of Community Resource Development and an environmental outreach state specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Extension. She is the president of the Friends of the Gile Flowage (FOG) lake association in Iron County and a former county extension agent.
The conference will feature 12 sessions covering lake-related topics, including shoreline stabilization, zebra mussel suitability using the AIS Smart Prevention Tool, geologic history of lakes in Wisconsin, shoreline zoning regulations, protecting Grindstone Lake, shoreline habitat, identifying exotic invasive plants and animals, climate change impacts on ﬁsh habitat, wake boats and best management practices for shoreline property erosion.
The registration fee is $10. Students (high school and college) can register free of charge, but need to indicate the school or college they attend on the conference registration form. Participants can register online at nwwislakesconference.org. Information, materials and link will be emailed to participants prior to the conference.
For more information on the conference program and speakers, contact MaryJo Gingras at 715682.7187 or maryjo.gingras@co.ashland.wi.us or for assistance with online registration, contact Monica Zachey at 715.483.3300 or monicaz@scramail.com.
