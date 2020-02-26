HAYWARD– Ten students competed in the annual Northwest Area Youth Conservation Speech contest in Hayward. Students were represented from Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties.
The contest promotes the conservation of natural resources and the protection or enhancement of environmental quality. It is comprised of three divisions of students ranging from fifth to 12th grade.
The following students received first place and will be competing at the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Conference in Green Bay on March 4: Joseph Jarrell (Washburn County), “Wetlands”; Thomas Jarrell (Washburn County), “Jumping Worms”; and Ben Larson (Sawyer County), “Chronic Wasting Disease.”
The Jarrell brothers are from NorthStar Community School, and this is the first time the school will be going to state.
Approximately 20 students compete at the state competition each year. The first-place winning speaker from each division will present their speeches at the conference opening luncheon to a crowd of more than 350 conservation professionals from across the state.
“Parents, teachers and communities should be proud of these students,” said the local contest organizers.
