Rain forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

After a very dry start to May, widespread rainfall is finally in the forecast for the Northland, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

A few chances for light rain showers or storms Tuesday night into Wednesday, May18-19, but then a great chance for widespread rainfall late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Chances for showers and storms linger through the weekend, and while it will not be a washout on any particular day, most locations should see an inch or more of rainfall by Monday, the NWS said. Severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments