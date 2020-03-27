IRON COUNTY– Iron County reported its first death associated with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 late Thursday, March 26. The case was also the first confirmed infection in the county and was not part of the state report released Thursday afternoon.
“We are saddened by this death and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community,” Katie Hampston, Iron County director of public health, said in a press release. “We strongly encourage our residents to stay safer at home unless activities are essential. That is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our community.”
The release revealed no information about the patient’s age, gender, health condition, hometown or who the patient might have had contact with while contagious.
Vilas County also reported a second confirmed case of the virus late on Thursday. The Vilas County Health Department did not release additional information with the announcement, saying only the individual is currently in isolation and officials were working to determine how the person became infected.
The first Vilas County virus case was confirmed Wednesday in a 65-year-old male with recent out-of-state travel history. The man was hospitalized but in stable condition, according to officials.
In Bayfield County, a second case was also confirmed Thursday. According to health officials there, the patient did not have a history of travel or contact with a known positive case.
“This is the first case of COVID-19 categorized as community spread in Bayfield County,” said Bayfield County Health Department release. Ann-Marie Coy, the Bayfield County Public Health Department’s co-public information officer, said she does not believe the patient knew they had COVID-19 and that since the diagnosis, the patient is at home in self-quarantine.
The first Bayfield County positive was found March 19 in a student at Bayfield High School.
Milwaukee County reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday evening, bringing Wisconsin's death toll from the disease to 11.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office says a 79-year-old Milwaukee woman with underlying health conditions died Thursday from complications of the coronavirus. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the medical examiner's office tweeted that a 65-year-old woman from Milwaukee died Thursday afternoon.
Officially, Wisconsin's death toll from COVID-19 was listed at eight on Thursday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 707 positive cases of the coronavirus. That's more than 120 cases since Wednesday, when 585 positive tests were reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
