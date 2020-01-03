The North End Ski Club will present the second annual North End Classic Snowshoe Races Saturday, Jan. 4, on the North End Trails south of Cable.
This year’s race is a U.S. Snowshoe Association national championship qualifier. USSSA members receive a $5 entry fee discount.
The 6K and 12K races start at 10 a.m. at the North End Trailhead at 41640 Randysek Road, approximately three miles south of Cable. They traverse segments of the North End Classic Ski Trail, a scenic, rolling and remote trail that meanders through the North End Ski Trail System. In the event of low or no snow, the event will be run as a trail running event on the same or another suitable course.
Awards will feature homemade pies and bakery items. All participants receive a Borah Teamwear hat ($20 retail value).
Following the races, participants are invited to the Cable Community Center on Highway M for refreshments and awards.
Registration is $26 until Jan. 3 or $31 on race day. The cost for USSSA members is $21 until Jan. 3 or $21 on race day.
Race day registration and bib pick-up will be from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at the North End Cabin.
For more information, contact Shelly Wilson at shellywilson68@gmail.com or (715) 307-3720.
Register online at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=203694. To register by mail, send entries with payment to North End Ski Club, P.O. Box 192, Cable, WI 54821.
