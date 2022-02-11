The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will begin its 2022 programs Monday, Feb. 14, at the Barron Senior Center at 6:30 p.m.
The featured speaker for the program will be Rod Nordby, who will share his journey with DNA testing. Nordby will discuss why he did DNA testing, what the results were and how he followed up with the results. Those who would like to know more about their ancestors are invited to learn how to research family history.
The public is invited to this free program.
If you have family histories you would like to preserve, the society accepts donations and will preserve the resources donated. A Resource Library is maintained at 410 E. LaSalle, Suite C, Barron, and may be accessed via appointment with Rosella Amundson, 715.537.5760. The Blue Hills Genealogical Society hosts a website at www.bhgsbc.org where you will find more information about their resources, activities and membership.
