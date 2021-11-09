Norbert Bressler

Norbert M. Bressler, 92, of Foley, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at South Baldwin Medical Center in Foley surrounded by his family.
Norbert was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 13,1929, to William F. and Josephine (Seidl) Bressler. Norbert graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee and began his fresh meats career soon after at the Plankinton Packing House.
He married the former Lois Jesse in Antigo, Wisconsin, on November 11, 1950, and was drafted into the United States Armed Services the following month. He served almost two years in the Korean Conflict and returned home in 1953.
Norbert continued his meat cutting career at Kohl’s Groceries in Milwaukee and Link Bros. Foods in Minong, Wisconsin. He resided in Brillion, Wisconsin, working through the Green Bay office, as a state meat inspector with the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, retiring after 16 years in 1984.
He was a past member of the Meat Cutters Union in Wisconsin and a current member of the American Legion, Post 99, in Foley. Norbert enjoyed bowling, trout fishing, playing cards, singing along with Frank Sinatra, baseball, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
Norbert is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Lois, and four daughters, Kathryn (Thomas) Mansell in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Sue Masterjohn in Foley, Alabama, Nancy (Dean) Bergquist in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, and Carol (Phil) Ausloos in Foley, Alabama; three grandchildren, Jody Masterjohn (Steve Langhoff) in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Michael Bergquist in Siren, Wisconsin, and Bobby (Chris) Hinkfuss in Hayward, Wisconsin; two great-grandchildren, Lane and Levi Hinkfuss in Hayward, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Tom; one brother, Billy; and two sisters, Lorraine and Peggy.
There are no service arrangements at this time, and burial will take place at a later time in Minong, Wisconsin. Memorials can be made in Norbert’s name to your favorite charity. Hughes Funeral Home and Crematory in Daphne, Alabama, is assisting the family; expressions of condolence may be made and the obituary may be viewed at www.hughesfh.com.
