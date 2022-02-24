MADISON - BDO has announced the 2022 Wisconsin family Business of the Year Award program is underway and accepting nominations from businesses throughout the state.
The award, now in its 19th year, celebrates the accomplishments and the impact family-owned businesses have on communities, economy and culture. Past nominees include multi-generational businesses across the state and many who have been in business for over 80 years up to 113 years. This award, now more than ever, celebrates the innovation, resilience and impact of family businesses in Wisconsin.
Three Grand Awards will be given to family businesses in small (five to 25 employees), medium (26 to 99 employees) and large (100-plus employees) company categories. Special Awards will be given to businesses that excel in specified areas. Nominations can be made on behalf of the business by consultants, vendors, clients or friends, and self-nominations are encouraged. An independent panel of judges will select the award recipients.
Deadline for nominations is April 30. Winners will be announced the week of June 26.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure the safety of the community, the event will be hosted virtually until people are able to once again gather safely.
The awards program is sponsored by BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware-based limited liability partnership.
