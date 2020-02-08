A community, a region, a county, an individual who needs a job and a livelihood – none can thrive without businesses.
To celebrate that businesses that help the area flourish, the Washburn County Economic Development Corporation (WCEDC) has begun taking nominations for its annual awards honoring businesses.
The seven categories are Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Community Involved Business of the Year, Customer Friendly Business of the Year, Non-profit Organization of the Year, Innovative Business of the Year, and Tourism Business of the Year.
The survey for nominating the businesses is https://conta.cc/2SoUtV8.
The deadline is February 14, and voting on the nominations will be from February 24 through March 6.
Banquet
The winners will be announced at the WCEDC’s fourth annual banquet, this year called Vision 2020, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 1 at Heartwood Resort and Conference Center in the town of Chicog.
Besides the winners, a highlight will be a presentation by Andrew Davis, author of “Town Inc.”
Davis is a bestselling author and internationally acclaimed keynote speaker. Before building and selling a thriving digital marketing agency, he produced for NBC’s Today Show, worked for The Muppets in New York, and wrote for Charles Kuralt. He has appeared in the New York Times, Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, and on NBC and the BBC.
Davis has crafted documentary films and award-winning content for tiny start-ups and Fortune 500 brands. Recognized as one of the industry's "Jaw-Dropping Marketing Speakers," Davis is a mainstay on global marketing influencer lists. Wherever he goes, he puts his infectious enthusiasm and magnetic speaking style to good use teaching business leaders how to grow their businesses, transform their cities, and leave their legacy.
Reservations for the event can be made through washburncodevelopment.com.
