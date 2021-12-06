For people who want to have a hands-on, grassroots impact on what happens in their communities, this may be the time for them to consider running for office. Nomination papers can be taken out through January 4 for the April election for the county board (all of the supervisors’ seats will be open), the city councils, village boards, and school boards.
Birchwood
Two trustee seats will be on the ballot, those of Paul Parkos and Mark Manning.
Minong
Three trustee positions will be on the ballot, those currently held by Andy Podratz, Brenda Jelinek, and Julie Ruud.
Shell Lake
The mayoral and half of the alderperson seats will be open, and all five incumbents intend to seek re-election. Already at least one of the races would be contested since Alderperson Mike Andrews plans to stage a dual campaign, running for both his own Ward 1 seat and the mayoral seat, now filled by Mayor Sally Peterson.
The other open positions, and who represents their wards now, will be Ward 1, Alderperson Rowie Hansberger: Ward 2, Alderperson Ken Schultz; and Ward 2, Alderperson Dan Harrington.
Spooner
Five positions will be open in the spring election for Spooner’s city council, including those now held by Mayor Gary Cuskey and Alderpersons Richard Coquillette (First Ward), Carol Dunn (Second Ward), Daryl Gabriel (Third Ward), and Tim Donovan (Fourth Ward).
Birchwood School
Robert Langham and Mike Paul’s seats will be open this year.
Northwood School
Two seats are open for the school board: Julie Denham’s, representing the village of Minong, and Jim Block’s, representing the town of Frog Creek.
Shell Lake School
Three school board members’ positions will be on the ballot: Scott Smith, Jill Dunlavy, and Jacob Anderson.
Spooner School
Marsha Scherz and Terry Asleson’s seats will be open in the spring election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.