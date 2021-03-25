SPOONER– No vaccine clinic will be held at Spooner Health the week of March 29-April 2.
If Spooner Health receives another allocation of vaccine, a clinic will be scheduled the week of April 5-9 with online-only registration starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 5. You cannot register early and there is no wait list. Please do not call the hospital to register.
Vaccine clinics at Spooner Health are currently open to eligible groups including:
> Frontline healthcare.
> Residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities.
> Police, fire and corrections personnel.
> Age 65 and older.
> Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs.
> Some public-facing essential workers (chefs, servers & hosts in a restaurant are eligible as part of the food chain supply category).
> Non-frontline essential healthcare personnel.
> Congregate living facility staff and residents.
> Age 16 and older with certain medical conditions.
More information about eligibility groups can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.
Community members can keep up to date with the latest vaccine clinic news on Spooner Health’s Facebook page (@SpoonerHealth) and at www.SpoonerHealth.com/Vaccine.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery and diagnostic imaging.
Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high quality healthcare with excellent service.
