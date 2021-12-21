SPOONER– In-person learning resumed for students and staff members at Spooner Middle School on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
"Environmental monitoring throughout the day showed normal oxygen levels and no signs of harmful chemicals," the district said in an update later that afternoon. "There were no reports of students or staff members experiencing illness while in school today. In-person classes continue at Spooner Middle School tomorrow."
Winter break for the Spooner Area School District begins on Dec. 23 with classes resuming on Jan. 3.
