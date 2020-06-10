As reported by the Sawyer County Health Department on Tuesday, June 9, a ninth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sawyer County.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons reported that the ninth person had “very limited” close contact and all the contacts have been notified.
The health department also reports that all of the eight persons who had previously tested positive have recovered.
Since testing began in the county, the health department reports 1,327 negative cases.
The total number of negative cases represents the number of tests that have been administered and not the number of individuals tested. Some individuals have been tested more than once.
Screening
Those who develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call the Sawyer County COVID-19 Screening Hotline at (715) 934-4518, 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An appointment will be scheduled for curbside testing.
