ST. PAUL – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 19 new U.S. citizens from Wisconsin at the USCIS St. Paul Minneapolis Field Office in two ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The citizenship candidates originate from 13 countries: Canada, Cote D’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Greece, India, Laos, Mexico, North Macedonia, Philippines, Poland, Somalia, Thailand, and United Kingdom.
The citizenship candidates live in Altoona, Barron, Chippewa Falls, Custer, Eau Claire, Wausau, Weston, La Crosse, Medford, Menomonie, Necedah, Plover, River Falls, and Woodruff, Wisconsin.
On September 17, the nation observes Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as part of Constitution Week (September 17 to 23). The commemoration honors both the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, and an observance that began in 1940 as “I Am an American Day.” Citizenship Day began in 1952, based on a law signed by President Harry Truman, and in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week.
The Constitution plays a meaningful role in the lives of all Americans, but particularly for those who are Americans by choice. The Constitution not only establishes the rule of law, but it also creates the framework for an immigration system that enables immigrants to become citizens.
USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtags #NewUSCitizen and #ConstitutionWeek.
USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal year 2020. Many of them applied using USCIS online tools. More than 7 million people have applied online for immigration benefits. To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account.
