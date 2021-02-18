The Washburn County Health Department is not receiving any first doses of vaccine for the week of February 22.
The health department will receive second doses only for that week. The next opportunity to sign up for new first dose appointments will be on Monday, March 1, at 8:30 a.m. if vaccine is allotted to the department.
Online registration is encouraged and can be done at https://www.washburncodisaster.org/. Individuals unable to use online registration can call the health department at 715.635.4402 starting at 8:30 a.m.
"Please do not call to schedule an appointment before registration opens, the department said, adding, "We do not have a wait list."
Additional information on COVID-19 vaccination and updates from area providers can be found at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Washburn County specific questions can be e-mailed to health@co.washburn.wi.us.
Questions about Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout can be e-mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at DHSCOVIDVaccinePublic@wi.gov.
