SHELL LAKE– The brand new Shell Lake Clinic was spotlighted as an example of rural economic development and health care advances during state-level visits on Friday, Jan. 24.
Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman, and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes were there to tour the clinic and to share Gov. Tony Evers’ message of rural prosperity that was highlighted in his State of the State address.
The secretaries visited Shell Lake, Cumberland, Stevens Point, and Crandon to listen to community members and showcase agency initiatives aiming to address worker training and retention, rural economic development, transportation, and health care.
WEDC is assisting the city of Shell Lake with a $250,000 Community Development Investment Grant to the Indianhead Medical Center (IMC) hospital and the attached Shell Lake Clinic.
IMC is a privately owned 25-bed critical access hospital with a 24-hour emergency room that has aided the community since 1947 and today offers services such as medical testing, consultation and rehabilitation, general surgery, urology, cardiology, podiatry, orthopedics, and radiology.
The WEDC grant is supporting construction of the new 9,000-square-foot clinic building, an ambulance garage, remodeling of the emergency room and operating room, and other improvements.
Evers’ State of the State Address focused on investing in rural communities, reducing student debt, and nonpartisan redistricting.
“The people of Wisconsin expect their elected officials to work together on the challenges facing our state,” said Brennan. “Meeting with different companies in rural Wisconsin is a great way for our agencies to share the governor’s message and collaborate with the people in the community.”
“The projects visited today demonstrate how state agencies, with the help of the private sector, can connect the dots between education and employment, health care and quality of life, and diversity and economic growth,” said Frostman. “The Department of Workforce Development is eager to showcase how successful businesses and communities leverage state resources to attract, develop and retain talent here in Wisconsin.”
Hughes added, “One of the best parts of my job at WEDC is seeing firsthand the innovative approaches Wisconsin businesses and local leaders are taking. I’m so pleased that Secretaries Brennan and Frostman will be joining me, especially as WEDC and our agencies explore new ways to help our rural communities grow and thrive.”
In addition to the clinic, the tour included Cumberland, where the Department of Administration (DOA) is assisting the city with upgrades of its aging sanitary sewer system, the oldest components of which date back to the 1960s; Marten Machining in Stevens Park, which has been involved in DWD’s Youth Apprenticeship for more than 20 years; and Hometown Trolly in Crandon, where, with help from WEDC, Hometown Trolley has developed a $20 million-a-year manufacturing business with more than 50 employees in the heart of Crandon.
