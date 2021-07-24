Chris Berghammer

Chris Berghammer, previously with the Hayward Schools, is settling into his role as Spooner Area School District’s new elementary school principal.

He is part of the administrative shifting that took place at the beginning of the month when elementary principal Peter Hopke moved into the district special education director position upon Mitch Hamm’s retirement as the director of pupil services and special education.

“I am very excited and honored to be the new elementary principal in Spooner!” Berghammer said.

“I have already had the opportunity to work with some very good people who have made this transition as smooth as possible. I look forward to meeting and working with many more staff members and meeting families and community members.

“I have worked in education for 20 years prior to this position. I have worked as a third grade teacher, fourth grade teacher, fifth grade teacher, and a JK-12 Dean of Students. I am very passionate about education and the positive roles we have in the lives of our students and families.

“I look forward to doing the best job I possibly can and serving the needs of our students, parents, and staff,” Berghammer said.

