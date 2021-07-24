Chris Berghammer, previously with the Hayward Schools, is settling into his role as Spooner Area School District’s new elementary school principal.
He is part of the administrative shifting that took place at the beginning of the month when elementary principal Peter Hopke moved into the district special education director position upon Mitch Hamm’s retirement as the director of pupil services and special education.
“I am very excited and honored to be the new elementary principal in Spooner!” Berghammer said.
“I have already had the opportunity to work with some very good people who have made this transition as smooth as possible. I look forward to meeting and working with many more staff members and meeting families and community members.
“I have worked in education for 20 years prior to this position. I have worked as a third grade teacher, fourth grade teacher, fifth grade teacher, and a JK-12 Dean of Students. I am very passionate about education and the positive roles we have in the lives of our students and families.
“I look forward to doing the best job I possibly can and serving the needs of our students, parents, and staff,” Berghammer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.