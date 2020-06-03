The long-awaited sequel to Janet Kay’s debut novel, “Waters of the Dancing Sky” has just been released. It is an intriguing tale of love, lies, and family secrets – with a supernatural twist.
Determined to reclaim Beth, the ex-wife whom he divorced 10 years ago, Rob leaves behind his former identity as a prominent Chicago attorney. He embarks upon a secretive mission to rescue her from the man whom he believes is holding her hostage. Together, he and Beth will begin a new life in a remote cabin in the Canadian wilderness.
But Beth has finally found peace and is no longer living in fear of her delusional ex-husband. She is happily remarried to an Ojibwe artist who honors his ancestors’ cultural beliefs and traditions. They live on a wilderness island on Rainy Lake. Together, they are raising 10-year-old Jason.
Jason’s idyllic childhood takes an unexpected turn when he awakens from a dream to find himself on a bizarre wilderness adventure with a stranger – accompanied by a spirit from beyond this world. This transformational journey, filled with twists and turns, leads to the discovery of long-held family secrets that will change all of their lives forever.
Can they let go of the past, learn to forgive, and move into an uncertain future?
William Kent Krueger, New York Times bestselling author of Ordinary Grace and This Tender Land commented: “Rainy Lake Rendezvous is a tale that begins with obsession and madness but becomes, in the end, a journey with something quite different in mind. Janet Kay offers readers a rich tapestry of intrigue, history, Ojibwe lore and culture, and even of ghosts, set against the stunning backdrop of the border country between Minnesota and Canada. If you’re in search of a true taste of the North Country and a diverting tale to take you there, then look no further. Rainy Lake Rendezvous is the perfect ticket.”
Janet Kay lives and writes on a lake in the woods of Northwest Wisconsin. More is at her website, novelsbyjanetkay.com. Her novels are available independent bookstores and shops and online.
For more information or a review copy: janetkay@novelsbyjanetkay.com or 218.341.2125.
