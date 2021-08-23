The new Monday night Powerball drawing starts on August 23.
Beginning this week, the popular lotto game will host three weekly drawings, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. All other elements of Powerball will remain the same, including the prize structure, gameplay, odds, and the price of the ticket.
Ticket purchases for Powerball's first Monday drawing started on Sunday, August 22.
All Powerball drawings are at 9:59 p.m. Results can be found at wilottery.com.
The current Powerball Jackpot is an estimated $293 million.
