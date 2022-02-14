SHELL LAKE - The Washburn County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing twice a week. Effective Monday, Feb. 14, testing will be available Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health Department, located on the second floor of the County Services Building at 304 2nd. St. in Shell Lake.
Testing at this location is not drive-through. All testing will be conducted inside the building. Masks are mandatory to enter.
Test results should be expected within 24-72 hours after collection, based on lab capacity.
Registration is not required but will speed up a visit. Register in advance at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.
For more COVID-19 information, including updated quarantine and isolation instructions, visit www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak.
