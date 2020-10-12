SPOONER– Spooner Health said it will have a new COVID-19 testing procedure starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, in a continued effort to provide safe, high-quality care to the community.
Patients who have been instructed to receive a test through an Essentia Health E-Visit or Washburn County Public Health will find testing available seven days a week at Spooner Health between 7 a.m. and noon. Once the patient arrives, instructional signs will direct patients to turn left at the hospital entrance, stay in the right lane, and pull ahead one vehicle at a time.
Spooner Health asks that patients who have been instructed to receive a COVID-19 test to remain in their vehicle throughout the entire testing procedure.
