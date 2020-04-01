“During times of crisis, need and uncertainty, people find solace and refuge in one another. As social distancing measures drive a wedge between us, we must lend a figurative helping hand.”
So begins an informational sheet about a new coalition that has formed as several community agencies partner to support families by decreasing the potential social and economic impacts of social distancing due to COVID-19.
The joint effort has taken on the name of Community First – Washburn County.
“We are building our network of partners on a daily basis,” the organization said.
The initiative has five primary goals:
1) Create care packages to provide families with essential products to sustain themselves over the coming months.
2) Support the local economy by leveraging business partnerships to secure the needed products for the care packages.
3) Support students in prosocial engagement and education, while they are out of school.
4) Increase household safety by decreasing family need insecurities.
5) Reduce local community spread.
The newly formed group has received a COVID-19 grant from Marshfield Clinic, and will employ it, along with donations and other revenue streams, for three major services: care package distribution, drop-off services, and centralized access to resources.
> Care packages – The packages will contain non-food essentials such as items for hygiene, cleaning, and support of children – all to help families that otherwise might go without, to lessen emotional impacts of social isolation, and to aid children who are missing out on what the schools provide.
Designated pick-up sites will be set up in Spooner, Shell Lake, Minong, and Birchwood. Details will be on the group’s Facebook page.
> Drop-off services – With transportation a barrier in some cases, a drop-off service will be created for the care packages.
> Centralized access – “There are so many wonderful efforts popping up throughout the County,” the network said. “While a testament to our community’s compassion for one another, this can become cumbersome and challenging for people to navigate.”
To counter that, the resources will be merged into a digital “one-stop-shop” at bit.ly/2UiPd7E.
Participating agencies so far include Washburn County Department of Health and Human Services, Mental Health Task Force, Spooner Memorial Library, Lakeland Family Resource Center, Spooner Cares Volunteer Network, Faith in Action, Spooner Health, University of Wisconsin-Extension, youth volunteers, and the Community Alliance for Prevention Coalition.
“We will be developing a network of volunteers, as we secure funding!” the group said.
Anyone who is interested in supporting is asked to complete the survey at bit.ly/2xktlQ4.
People also can partner, request information, or volunteer by calling 715.939.1151. Lakeland Family Resource Center is handling the phone calls.
