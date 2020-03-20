Douglas County has its first case of COVID-19, and St. Croix County has doubled its number from one on Thursday, March 19, to two on Friday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that as of Friday afternoon, 206 people have tested positive for the disease in Wisconsin and three have died. Another 3,455 who have been tested were negative.
Douglas County Public Health said on Friday that its case “is likely associated with travel.'
“This individual is isolated at home and doing well,” the department said. “Public Heath is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the positive case.”
“It is important that Douglas County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Kathy Ronchi, Douglas County health officer. “I am confident in our community’s ability to support each other in the difficult days ahead.”
“Public Health and Emergency Management are working together with local, state, and federal partners to implement response plans; but it is important to understand that everyone has a role in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dave Sletten, Douglas County emergency manager.
Following are the number of cases in each county and the number who have died, with an asterisk signifying community spread has been identified.
Bayfield 1
Brown* 2
Calumet 1
Chippewa 1
Columbia* 5
Dane* 32 0
Douglas 1
Dunn 1 0
Eau Claire 1
Fond du Lac 14 1
Green 1 0
Jefferson 1
Kenosha* 4
La Crosse 4
Marathon 1
Milwaukee* 85, 1
Outagamie 2
Ozaukee 7 1
Pierce 1, 0
Racine 3 0
Rock 1 0
Sauk 2 0
Sheboygan 6
St. Croix 2
Walworth 3
Washington 3
Waukesha 15
Winnebago 5
Wood 1, 0
Total 206, 3
