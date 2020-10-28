Becker Law Link, the final component in the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s Phase 2 Capital Campaign, was installed over Hwy. 77 two miles east of Hayward, Wednesday morning, Oct. 28.
The Becker Law Link pedestrian bridge will connect the Birkie Trail on the north and south sides of Hwy. 77, and will safely transport skiers, runner, bikers, and hikers, over the highway on event days and all days.
The bridge is 19 feet high, 12 feet 6 inches wide, 136 feet long and weighs 67,000 pounds (33.5 tons). It was constructed of Corten steel in Spooner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.