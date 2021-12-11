The nonprofit organization that connects Washburn County senior residents to the volunteers, businesses, organizations and resources they need to live as independently as possible in their own homes is launching a Neighbor to Neighbor campaign to expand its programs so more seniors can stay connected in our community.
Cleveland family encourages donations
Faith in Action (FIA) has received a pledge of $150,000 − three $50,000 annual gifts for 2022, 2023 and 2024 − from Washburn County residents Dave and Carolyn Cleveland. The pledge comes with a challenge for FIA to raise an additional $50,000 in community donations each of the three years. So, a successful three-year Neighbor to Neighbor campaign would total $300,000 in new funds for the organization to assist Washburn County residents age 60 and above with the volunteer services they need for independent living.
“We are extremely grateful to the Cleveland family for this generous initiative representing their strong commitment to the community,” FIA Chair Lori Baltrusis said. “We are inviting county residents and businesses, along with friends and families of our senior neighbors, making a cash donation or a three-year pledge to Faith in Action.”
Dave and Carolyn Cleveland formerly lived in downtown Minneapolis. He is a retired banker, and she is a retired interior designer. In a statement accompanying their gift to Faith in Action they stated: “We came to Sarona in 2002 looking for a weekend cabin and never left. We love our home on the lake with the woods, open fields, gardens and the wildlife. Most of all, we appreciate our fellow residents who have been so very helpful, warm and welcoming to us during these past 20 years. Thank you for this opportunity to serve our seniors. We hope many others will join us in this effort for our Washburn County neighbors.”
Keeping pace with needs of growing senior population
“Today, 26% of county residents are age 60 and older. FIA serves this senior population with 30 active volunteers who provide food and prescription delivery, errands, library materials, home and yard upkeep, friendly visits and check-in phone calls”, says FIA Director Barbara Coulter. “Our senior population is projected to increase to 30% by 2025 and more than 40% by 2040. So, we realize that future needs will be much greater than they already are.”
Coulter explains that many young people have found that Washburn County’s rural nature offers limited opportunities, so they have moved, resulting in more seniors living alone. “Seniors do wish to stay in their homes as long they can, but meeting their needs puts pressure on local resources and distant family members,” Coulter said. “This is where nonprofit volunteer organizations like Faith in Action can shine for the community.”
Currently, FIA is serving approximately 60 seniors with services that include weekly grocery shopping and free home delivery; snow-shoveling, lawn-mowing, outdoor clean-up, and minor home repairs; delivery of free food from the Food Pantry and material from the library; regular phone calls to seniors who request visits; creation of handmade “Caring Cards” with a personal message for birthdays, holidays, and when volunteers notice a senior could use some cheer.
Its newest program is delivery of free boxes of non-perishable food furnished by the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin for low-income seniors. Last winter, FIA volunteers and staff delivered more than 500 boxes of food to seniors through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box program. Due to the COVID pandemic the organization has curtailed its transportation services, but volunteers will resume driving seniors to medical appointments and on other errands once public health officials deem it safe to do so.
FIA plans to use the additional Neighbor to Neighbor funds for significant expansion of programs for seniors. Plans include:
• Increased visibility to attract more seniors and the volunteers who provide the services
• Expansion of staff to develop and manage additional programs
• Acquisition of new assets to deliver transportation and home maintenance services for seniors
• Expansion of training opportunities for volunteers who serve seniors
To make a donation to Faith in Action’s Neighbor to Neighbor campaign or to get more information: 715.635.2252; fiawashburn@gmail.com; www.fiawashburn.org; or facebook.com/FaithInActionWC.
