Megabucks, Wisconsin Lottery's Wisconsin-only lotto game, had a huge winner from the September 5 drawing. A winning ticket worth $1.9 Million annuity, $1.6 Million cash, was sold by Mobil West (1340 Gillingham Rd.) in Neenah, Winnebago County.
Leonard McIlhone of Neenah has claimed the winning ticket. McIlhone is a long-time Megabucks player who plans to put in his two weeks and retire early from his job.
"Wow, what a win for Leonard and Mobil!" exclaimed Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only jackpot game that players really love and we're happy this long-time player hit the jackpot."
The last Megabucks jackpot of $10.7 Million annuity was won on April 25, 2020, and claimed by a Merrillian man.
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% incentive up to $100,000. Mobil will receive $38,000 for selling the ticket.
The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. Megabucks drawings are Wednesday and Saturday. Each set of two plays cost $1 per draw. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.
