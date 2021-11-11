SPOONER– Nearly four dozen people from Spooner Middle School received medical care on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when what was described as an epoxy odor filtered through the school that morning and the school was evacuated as some students and staff reported feeling ill.
The school remained closed on Thursday.
Initial reports attributed the smell to work being done on sewer pipes in the city, but on Thursday the district said it was working with local health officials, state regulatory agencies, and service providers to "determine the cause of the epoxy-like odor and ensure that the middle school building is safe for students and staff members to return."
"Our greatest concern is for the wellbeing of our students and staff members," the district said in a press release on Thursday. "Despite a prompt evacuation of the building, exposure to the strong epoxy-like odor caused numerous students and staff members to report feeling ill. As of this time, we are aware of 24 students and 20 staff members who received medical treatment for their symptoms during school hours yesterday as well as yesterday evening and last night.
"Two students were transported to a medical facility out of the immediate area for additional care. We ask that everyone joins us in sending well wishes for a prompt and full recovery of each of our students and staff members impacted by this incident."
The district said school will resume in the building when "when we can ensure that all staff and students can safely re-enter the building."
Classes continued as scheduled in the district's other schools.
"We want to thank the numerous area agencies and organizations that provided support during yesterday's incident," the district said, and added, "Updated information will be provided as it becomes available."
