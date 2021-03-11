Spooner Health, Indianhead Medical Center, and the Washburn County Health Department have been doing the COVID-19 vaccinating in Washburn County, and they are working together closely to determine the best course of action for moving on to groups that the state made eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination as of March 1.
On February 24, the three announced their organizations would continue prioritizating individuals 65 and older for vaccination.
As of Thursday, March 11, 66.5% of Washburn County residents 65 and older have received one dose of the vaccine, a 20.1% increase since February 24. As a critical mass of the 65 and older population being vaccinated is reached, the three vaccinators are considering how to go forward with the next groups.
The Washburn County Health Department and Indianhead Medical Center will continue prioritizing the remaining 65 and older population. Spooner Health will be open its public vaccination clinics to the March 1 eligibility groups starting on Monday, March 15.
> As Indianhead Medical Center continues to complete vaccination of patients 65 and older, eligible patients will be contacted by their provider to schedule an appointment.
> The Washburn County Health Department will continue to hold vaccination clinics for the following eligible groups:
• 1A – Frontline healthcare workers. Department of Health Services eligibility now includes all spiritual care providers (clergy) under this category.
• 1B – Police and fire personnel.
• 1B – Adults 65 and older. Registration for WCHD clinics opens on Mondays at 8:30a.m. Online registration is strongly encouraged and can be done at washburncodisaster.org. Individuals unable to use online registration can call 715.635.4402 to schedule an appointment.
Washburn County residents 65 or older having difficulty finding a vaccination opportunity can call WCHD, 715.635.4402, and leave a message with their name and contact information. Leaving a message does not schedule an appointment, but the health department said it will do its best to connect the caller with an appointment at one of its clinics or its partners’ clinics.
The call is not a waitlist for WCHD clinics. People who are not 65 or older should not call to leave a message.
> Spooner Health will hold public vaccination clinics starting the week of March 15 for Washburn County residents in the following eligible groups:
• Adults 65 and older.
• People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs such as IRIS, Family Care, Children’s Waiver, and Katie Beckett.
• Utility and communications workers who cannot socially distance at work.
• Drivers for public transit who have frequent contact with members of the public.
• Food supply chain workers, including farm and agricultural workers, livestock veterinarians and breeders, food production workers, retail food workers, and hunger relief personnel.
Registration for Spooner Health clinics opens on Mondays at 9 a.m., online only, at spoonerhealth.com/vaccine. Calls cannot be made to Spooner Health to schedule an appointment.
Staff in K-12 schools and higher education should contact their employer about vaccination plans and should not seek vaccination at Indianhead Medical Center or at Spooner Health or Washburn County Health Department clinics.
“It is important to remember that vaccine supply is limited,” the three vaccinators said. “It will take time to reach all people within each priority population. Current and future eligible groups in Wisconsin can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue efforts to vaccinate Washburn County residents.”
Information and resources related to COVID-19 in Washburn County can be found at co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.