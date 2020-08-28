The Wisconsin National Guard is assisting Sawyer County by providing free drive up testing for persons with COVID-19-like symptoms at two sites in early September.
Testing will be held at the Exeland Fire Hall, 959 North Lincoln Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and also at Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
To expedite testing, please pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
People who are five years of age and older and who are currently ill with the following symptoms are eligible for nasal swab testing: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills with or without shaking, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, nausea, headache.
The is a test to determine if the person tested currently has COVID-19. Testing is free and is only available to Wisconsin residents, including residents of other Wisonsin counties. The goal is to test 200 people throughout the day.
This is a joint effort between Sawyer County Emergency Management, Public Health, Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard.
For COVID-19 updates, check the Sawyer County website, https://www.sawyercountygov.org.
