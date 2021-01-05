Gov. Tony Evers has mobilized approximately 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops to active duty in advance of an anticipated charging decision in the case of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, said the mobilization represents the culmination of months of planning and partnership with Kenosha.
"We are Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who live and work in the same communities as the citizens we serve, and we are always there for our neighbors when they need us," Knapp said in a statement.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said he expects to make a decision within the next two weeks.
Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Sunday that they will designate a demonstration space in the Wisconsin city, limit bus routes, close roads and impose curfews, among other measures.
Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from Rusten Sheskey, a white police officer, and two others who were trying to arrest him. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.
"We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past," Evers said in a statement Monday. "Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary."
The August shooting led to unrest, looting and death in the city.
On Monday, the Blake family and their supporters called for the arrest of Sheskey. The group is planning a march and car caravan Monday night followed by a candlelight vigil.
"We want justice and healing for Jacob Blake, the Blake family, and our Kenosha community," Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, said in a statement. "Officer Sheskey fired seven shots into an unarmed man’s back, on a block where our children walk to school and our families go to church. All of us — Black, white, brown, native and newcomer — deserve to be safe in our own neighborhoods, and that means holding police officers accountable when they brutalize us."
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2021, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
