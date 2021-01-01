Trees
The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has extended free personal use firewood gathering through May 31, 2021. The forest is not requiring permits during this time, but usual gathering restrictions apply.

A policy allowing free personal use firewood gathering on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest was set to expire at the end of the year. However, due to the ongoing public health emergency in Wisconsin, the forest extended the policy into spring.

“We care about the communities we serve and the families coping with unprecedented challenges this year,” said Dawn Laybolt, Acting Forest Supervisor. “As we head into winter, we hope this offers a bit of relief to households that rely on firewood for home heating.”

Individuals may not sell firewood gathered under this free personal use policy. The forest also prohibits cutting of live trees, using motorized vehicles off roads open to the public, and harvesting in restricted areas. Local district offices can provide additional details about firewood gathering restrictions.

Offices on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest are offering virtual service and limited in-person service during the public health emergency. The forest recommends phoning ahead to confirm hours and availability.

Eagle River: 715-479-2827

Florence: 715-528-4464

Glidden: 715-264-2511

Hayward: 715-634-4821

Lakewood: 715-276-6333

Laona: 715-674-4481

Medford: 715-748-4875

Park Falls: 715-762-2461

Washburn: 715-373-2667

Personal use firewood permits typically cost $5 per cord, with a four-cord minimum. Permits will be required again as of June 1, 2021. More information about firewood permits is available at https://go.usa.gov/xA4Cd.

