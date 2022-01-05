As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply, which has now dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients.
Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall. Holiday get-togethers, school breaks, and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the situation.
The American Red Cross urges potential donors to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800.REDCROSS (800.733.2767).
Those who give blood, platelets or plasma in January automatically will be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who donate in January also will be entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply, with more information at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.