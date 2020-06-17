Narrow Gauge Road

Narrow Gauge Road from Hilltop Road south approximately 1,000 feet will be closed to through traffic for a bridge/culvert replacement from June 18 through June 25.

"Please plan alternative routes during this time frame as the roadway will not be passable," the Washburn County Highway Department said. "Heart Lake Road would be the access road for traffic to reach Narrow Gauge Road destinations."

