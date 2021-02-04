You have permission to edit this article.
...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through
early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland,
with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. Snow
will be heavy at times during the day today, which will make
travel difficult and hazardous at times. The system departs the
region early Friday morning. However, lake- effect snow will
continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron
counties through Friday.

Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the
week through the weekend.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Douglas Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Name released in Feb. 2 Hayward stand-off

Home in stand-off

The home on Illinois Avenue in Hayward that was involved in the Feb. 1-2 police stand-off.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The name of the man in the Hayward death investigation has been released.

The Department of Justice says that Terry Carlson, 45, of Hayward, has been identified as the deceased man. An autopsy listed his cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says that at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, Hayward Police responded to a report that a man had broken into a residence on Illinois Avenue and held a resident hostage.

The resident was eventually able to escape and called law enforcement. Officials tried to negotiate with the man and a long standoff occurred.

The man was no longer responding to officials so they sent in a camera robot and found the man deceased inside the residence.

