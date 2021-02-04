Name released in Feb. 2 Hayward stand-off

The name of the man in the Hayward death investigation has been released.
The Department of Justice says that Terry Carlson, 45, of Hayward, has been identified as the deceased man. An autopsy listed his cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says that at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, Hayward Police responded to a report that a man had broken into a residence on Illinois Avenue and held a resident hostage.
The resident was eventually able to escape and called law enforcement. Officials tried to negotiate with the man and a long standoff occurred.
