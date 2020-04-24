Mushroom foraging with Tavis Lynch

Fungi expert Tavis Lynch teaches a class on wild mushroom foraging.

 CONTRIBUTED

RICE LAKE – Learning how to identify, harvest, and prepare wild morel mushrooms and more will be taught in Spring Edibles, offered by University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire—Barron County Continuing Education online via livestream on April 27 and 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Students will learn to identify all forms of true and false morels, as well as how to prepare them for the table. Also discussed will be oyster mushrooms and Pheasants Back mushrooms along with several edible spring plants. Emphasis will be put on safety and ethical harvest. Students will be able to ask questions throughout the presentation.

Instructor Tavis Lynch of Cumberland is a 30-plus-year veteran of wild mushroom foraging.

Registration is at uwec.ly/barronce or by calling 715.836.3636.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/foarms/subscription_services/

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments