The Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging municipal and county clerk partners to continue planning for the spring election being held on Tuesday, April 7, despite Gov. Tony Evers' executive order on Monday postponing the election to June 9.
The reason: Litigation possibly could intervene to keep the election on Tuesday.
Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, sent the following letter on Monday afternoon, shortly after the governor issued his executive order:
Municipal and County Clerk Partners
The Governor just issued an executive order delaying in-person voting for the April 7, 2020 election until June 9. While the Governor has called for moving the election, we can be certain there will be very fast moving litigation. The order is at the link and in the text below.
Therefore, we must continue to making preparation in earnest for tomorrow. If the election is moved to the 9th we will adjust accordingly, but all we can do today is prepare for tomorrow. As additional details come to our attention, we will share them with you.
I know too much has already been asked of you, but we ask you to proceed with your Election Day preparations as we do not know the outcome of any possible litigation and we need to be prepared if the election is held tomorrow.
Our state is so incredibly lucky to have each and everyone of you. Thank you for your continued public service and we will let you know if there are any additional developments.
Meagan
