Burnett Dairy Cooperative fire

Fire departments continued to try to put out the fire at Burnett Dairy Cooperative on Tuesday morning, July 21. The fire started at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

 SMOLAND INN

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative that started Monday night, July 20.

The sheriff's department got a call at approximately 10:30 p.m. that a structure fire was burning at the dairy.

"All employees were safely evacuated. It appears the fire started from a mechanical malfunction," Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch and Grantsburg Fire Chief Cory Barnette said on Tuesday morning as the blaze continued.

Multiple fire departments responded, including Grantsburg Fire, Siren Fire, Webster Fire, Frederic Fire, Cushing Fire, St. Croix Hertel Fire, Pine City Fire and Rush City Fire. Spooner Fire District was called out on Tuesday morning.

North Ambulance, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, Frederic Police Department, and Burnett County Emergency Management also responded.

"This fire is still under investigation," the sheriff and fire chief said.

"Our Cheese Store is currently closed due to a fire at our plant," the dairy said on Tuesday. "Thankfully no one was injured. We are assessing the damage and will keep everyone updated as to when the store will reopen."

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments