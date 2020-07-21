Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative that started Monday night, July 20.
The sheriff's department got a call at approximately 10:30 p.m. that a structure fire was burning at the dairy.
"All employees were safely evacuated. It appears the fire started from a mechanical malfunction," Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch and Grantsburg Fire Chief Cory Barnette said on Tuesday morning as the blaze continued.
Multiple fire departments responded, including Grantsburg Fire, Siren Fire, Webster Fire, Frederic Fire, Cushing Fire, St. Croix Hertel Fire, Pine City Fire and Rush City Fire. Spooner Fire District was called out on Tuesday morning.
North Ambulance, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, Frederic Police Department, and Burnett County Emergency Management also responded.
"This fire is still under investigation," the sheriff and fire chief said.
"Our Cheese Store is currently closed due to a fire at our plant," the dairy said on Tuesday. "Thankfully no one was injured. We are assessing the damage and will keep everyone updated as to when the store will reopen."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.